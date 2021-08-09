Police raids internet fraudsters’ hideouts in Nasarawa

…Arrest 6 suspects

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Sequel to the sustained effort and unwavering commitment of the Nasarawa State Police Command towards actualising a crime free state, the police on 6/8/2021 at about 1130hrs, arrested six fraudsters.

The police in a statement issued yesterday by its Spokesperson, Ramhan Nansel, said based on credible and duly processed intelligence, personnel attached to Keffi Area Command raided the hide out of suspected internet fraudsters.

He listed the culprits to include; Vincent Damisa ‘M’, 23yrs of Auchi, Edo State; Monday Desmond ‘M’ 18 yrs of Edo State;

Donald Godwin ‘M’ 20yrs, of Benin city, Edo State;

Others are; Henry Chukwuemeka ‘M’ 18yrs of Isiala Mbano, Imo State; Emmanuel Ibiala ‘M’, 27yrs of Bekwarra, Cross river State and Dakuruk Abel ‘M’ 28yrs of Mangu Halle, Plateau State.

The statement said the suspects rented a four bedroom apartment at G.R.A, Keffi where they engaged in cyber crime/internet fraud (Yahoo-Yahoo).

“Consequently, a search warrant was executed in the house which led to the recovery of the following exhibits: Twenty two (22) Laptops, Computer mouse, Laptop chargers and extension boxes.

“In another development, on 6/8/2021 at about 1200hrs, a complaint was lodged at Nasarawa Divisional Headquarters that, a Honda CRV, Black in colour with registration number Abuja YAB 458 DC was stolen from Ajaokuta, Kogi State and geo-located at Nasarawa-Loko road, Nasarawa State.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, the Police personnel attached to Nasarawa Division mounted a Stop and Search point at Gidan Kwano along the aforementioned route; consequently, the vehicle was intercepted and one Ifeanyi Christopher ‘M’ of NO 15, Mabu close, Elelewa, Porthacourt, Rivers State was arrested. The vehicle have been recovered and brought to the Police Station.

All the suspects have confessed to the commission of the crime and will be charged to Court upon conclusion of investigation.”