Police probe N20m employment scam at Kaduna Tuberculosis Center

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna State Police Command has commenced investigation into the N20m scam rocking the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Training Centre Zaria in Kaduna State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO Yakubu Sabo Abubakar disclosed this while confirming the arrest of all the suspects involved.

According to him, there was a transfer case from Saye Divisional Police headquarters to State Command, and the investigation is going on.

Similarly, the Director of the Centre Dr.Labaran Shehu said those in the scandal are with Police for investigation because of the crime they committed

It will be recalled that IPPIS capturing of newly employed staff of National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Training Centre Zaria has exposed employments scandal of about 200 with fake letters.

Tension began to mount when many of the employed people discovered that their names were not in the list despite having original employment letter with them.

The affected people immediately demanded for their money they paid for the employment since the deal is not through.

An investigation revealed that, those behind the deal are members of the committee set up by the Director of the Centre Dr. Labaran Shehu to work for the employment but they used the opportunity and abuse the trust given to them.

Those on the scandal are Nazifi Adamu who provided letterhead papers, Yusuf Alhaji who faked Director’s signature, Musa Sokobido who provides IPPS number to one Aula Auwalu.

Others are Adamu Maowada Aliyu, Suleiman Adamu and Abubakar Ibrahim.

According to our source, they collected between N200.000, N300.000 and N700.000 from the applicants depending on the office they applied for and also they realized about N20m.