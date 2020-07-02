Police. Parades 19 Suspected Rapist, 4 Homosexuals and A Female Accomplice In Adamawa.

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola.

The Adamawa state police command has paraded 25 suspected criminals accused of committing rape, homosexuality and abetting gang-raping

Those paraded include;19 male rape suspects, 4 Homosexuals and a female Accomplice.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olugenga Adeyanju said “ In line with the Inspector General of Police to fight against Rape and violent crimes against women and children”

“The command, through frequent patrols and visible Policing adopted arrested all these suspected rapist and homosexuals”.

Among those paraded is a 45 years old man Sani Muhammed who was said to have raped an 11 years girl in Wuro Jabbe town in Yola South local government area.

Sani Muhammed who is a bucher and a father of two girls aged 12 & 15 in an interview confessed to have committed d the crime but blame the art as devil’s work.

The police also paraded one Zainba Jafaru who deceived a 33 years old woman who is her friend to accompany her to her boyfriend’s house in Gerio, a subrb in Jimeta, where the suspect in coniviance with her boyfriend Uda who later invited 9 male friends of theirs.

According to the police the men over powered the victim and has sexual intercourse with her in turns.

“ We have arrested five out of the nine while effort is on to arrest the others”

The police also paraded 4 men who were engaged in homosexualism, the suspects were arrested in Girie for constituting nuisance.

The Commissioner said all the suspects have confessed to the crimes and will soon be charged to court.

