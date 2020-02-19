Police parade kidnappers, armed robbers, rapist, others in Sokoto

Share This





















From Raji Bello, Sokoto

Police in Sokoto State have arrested nine suspects who are specialized in rustling cattle and other livestock in the state.

Addressing journalists at the State Police Headquarters in Sokoto, the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Ka’oje described their arrest as another breakthrough in crime busting efforts of his Command.

He disclosed that the suspects in an attempt to evade arrest offered the sum of seven hundred thousand naira to the Police patrol team to allow them escape but was rejected by the operatives.

Kaoje said the suspects include one Abubakar Mamuda, Aliyu Shehu, Yunusa Tukur, Alisa’u Abdullahi, Wadata Shehu and Aminu Muktar aka Matse criminally conspired with others at large to commit the crime.

The suspects, according to Ka’oje had armed themselves with cutlass, sword and sticks, invaded the Houses of the complainants attacked and robbed them of their Cows, Sheep and Goats and loaded them in one Ford vehicle with Reg. No. AA 344 BLE Sokoto.

“On interrogation the suspects confessed to the crime and admitted that they stole the animals from Bodinga LGA, Sokoto and Dange/Shunnu LGA, respectively from the houses of the owners.”