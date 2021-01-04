Police parade 82 suspected, kidnappers, rapists, murderers in Kaduna

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna State Police Command recently paraded over 82 suspects for various crimes which included; banditry, armed robbery, Kidnapping, culpable homicide, rape, shop breaking, theft and other heinous related crimes.

Parading the suspects at the headquarters of the police command shortly after decorating newly promoted police officers with their new ranks, the Police Commissioner, Umar M. Muri said investigations into various allegations were ongoing, adding that some of the suspects have voluntarily confessed to their crimes and will be charged to court for prosecution accordingly.

Items recovered from the suspects and displayed include; Three (3) AK47 riffles, One (1) beretta pistol with breach NO.98-0-006215 Two (2) locally made revolver riffles One (1) locally made single barrel gun, One (1) locally made pistol, five (5) locally made double barrel pistols, Fifty (50) rounds of 7.62mm AK47 live ammunition, twenty-five (25) rounds of .9mm live ammunition Seven (7) 7.62mm Expended Shells.

Others are nine (9) Pump-Action Cartridges, Five (5) diggers. Twelve (12) long KnivesTwenty-four (24) big sticks, Toyota RAV 4 vehicleFive (5) Motorcycles of different types, Six (6) GSM cellphones, a samsung plasma television “32” inches. The sum of Thirty Two Thousand, Six Hundred and Fifty (N32,650.00) Naira $400,000 fake US dollars, one (1) piece of fake 100Euro, twenty thousand 20,000 fake france sefa, three Hundred and five thousand (N305,000:00) fake Naira, some charms and a wallet, poisonous Gas 2GS-90 dashboard polish container.

Also recovered are fourteen (14) rustled Cows Forty-five (45) bags of guineacorn, thirty (30) bags of dried leaves suspected to be indian hemp. A small black bag; and two (2) sets of bed sheets.

The police Commissioner further disclosed that between October – December 20202, 13 kidnapped victims were rescued, 29 kidnappers were arrested, 11 reported rape cases reported, while 16 number of suspects arrested, with 11 victims while 7case files have been sent to DPP for legal advise.

CP Muri called on Kaduna citizens particularly those in the habit of buying, operating or repairing of stolen cell phones to desist henceforth from any attempt to access any phone brought to them with security code for formatting.

Among the paraded suspects include a 20 year old girl ‘Faith Alhassan’ who dumped her one year plus daughter in the well and died and another 24 year old ‘Amina Adamu’ who also dumped her 3years old son in a well.

Also paraded are boys who organized the aborted maiden Kaduna sex party and those who engaged in self kidnap among others.

CP Muri has however called on the good people of Kaduna State that as they go about their lawful endeavours, to keep supporting the Command with prompt and useful information that will aid the onslaught against criminal elements, adding that they should report any suspicious person(s) to the nearest Police station or via the Commands Designated Emergency Response Numbers as follows:-07039675856 and 08075391105 accordingly.

He assured that the police will not leave any stone unturned to decisively deal with criminal elements in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...