Police parade 82 suspected criminals in Delta

From Nosa Akenzua Asaba

No fewer than 82 suspected criminals were on Tuesday paraded by the Police in Delta State for various offences, compromising kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, rape, murder among others.

The State Police Commissioner, Mr Hafiz Inuwa who paraded the suspects in Asaba, said the Command had put in extra energy to arrest them, even though many are still on the run.

Inuwa said those apprehended include the proprietor of Grace Life International School, Oghara – Efe, Mr. Michael Anigholor, who allegedly raped a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, (name withheld) without her knowledge.

He explained that the suspect, who reside in Oghata-Efe, Ethiope east local government area of the state, was arrested after the Corps member complained.

According to the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, “On 14/01/2020 at about 1100hrs, the complainant, a Youth Corper posted to Grace Life International School, Oghata-Efe alleged that on January 9, 2020, she went to report at the school for her primary assignment.

“After her documentation, the suspect Michael Anigholor ‘m’ who is the proprietor took her to his house in Sapele and had carnal knowledge of her without her consent”.

CP Inuwa, disclosed that the suspect was arrested and charged to court with charge sheet No. MS/MUSC/02c/2020.

The Police boss also told Journalists that the Command reportedly lost three senior police officers in the course of discharging their duties in the state.

But, miffed by the killing of the gallant officers, Inuwa said it would however not “deterred us but rather strengthened the personnel by putting extra efforts to deal with hoodlums.”

He gave the breakdown of the criminals nabbed as : 41 armed robbery suspects, eight kidnappers, 16 cultists, four murderers, five for stealing and eight for internet fraud.