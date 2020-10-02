Police parade 4 robbery suspects, recover N3.850 Million in Minna

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

Police operatives attached to Area Command Minna has arrested one Abdullahi Maikudi aged 27yrs of Katsina State and Rabiu Abdullahi aged 23yrs of Kano State for suspected armed robbery and theft.

The two suspects were arrested at Fagge, Kano State and the sum of #3,850,000:00k and 410 cefas were recovered from them. Case under investigation.

The said Abdullahi Maikudi lodged in a hotel in Tegina where he met a business man on 25/09/2020, whom he monitored and established a familiarity of brotherhood from the same State, as a result, he was able to offer him a cup of tea laden with tramadol which makes the man fell asleep.

This was contained in a statement issued by ASP Wasiu A. Abiodun, Police Public Relations Officer, Niger State Command who stated that the suspect later entered the man’s room and stole his bag containing about six million naira and fled to Kano State, where he met Rabiu Abdullahi who was aiding him to flee the Country.

In same vein, Police Operatives attached to ‘C’ Division Madalla arrested two suspects for armed robbery one Abdulhamid Aliyu a.k.a Dogon Soja aged 27yrs of Kwankwashe area and Haruna Saleh aged 25yrs of Madalla area of Suleja local government of Niger state.

According to him, the two suspects were among a four man gang who invaded a residence around Nitel pole Madalla on 28/09/2020 at about 0100hrs armed with locally made gun and sticks when the occupants were asleep.

According to findings, they searched the house and handcuffed the occupants, robbed them of two phones; one infinix and Huawei handsets that cost three thousand naira, and also demanded for a sum of one hundred thousand naira to release their phones.

The suspects were later arrested and confessed to the crime, while Dogon Soja and one other were initially arrested and charged to court in 2018 as leaders of the gang that killed one SP Omale of Borno State Police Command at Madalla Motel but later released by court.

The two phones were also recovered from them. Effort to arrest other members of the gang is on going. Case under investigation.

Consequently, the suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded.

