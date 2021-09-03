Police nabs 17, 18 year-old suspected kidnappers along Kwali

By Stanley Onyekwere

The FCT Police Command has arrested two young persons, suspected to be members of a kidnapping syndicate, along Kwali axis of Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

The suspects are : Musa Mukailu, 18 years old and Damina Wali, 17 years old, all male were arrested on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

In a statement from Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the FCT Command, Asp Daniel Y Ndirpaya, made available to PeoplesDaily yesterday, the suspects who confessed to being members of a kidnapping syndicate met their waterloo while trying to kidnap two women along kwali axis of the FCT.

“They were arrested by operatives of the Commands anti-kidnapping section while on routine patrol. Effort is in place to arrest other members of the syndicate.

“The Command pledges its undeterred resolve to ensure lives and properties of residents within the FCT are protected.

“FCT residents are urged to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through dedicated numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883”, the statement stressed.

It adds: “For commendation or report on the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line: 09022222352.

“Comments and observations can be dropped in any of the police suggestion boxes located at Berger roundabout, Area 1 round about and Federal Secretariat.”