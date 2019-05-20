Police kill kidnapper of UBEC chair, daughter, arrest 7

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim and Tobias Lengnam Dapam

The Police high command on Sunday announced the killing of a suspected mastermind of the recent kidnap of the Board Chairman, Universal Basic Eduacation Commission (UBEC ) and his daughter and confirmed the arrest of seven suspected kidnappers

UBEC Chairman, Muhammed Mahmood and his daughter were kidnapped on April 29 around Katari Village, along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway and later released.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, in a statement said the suspect was killed on Saturday during a shootout with operatives attached to “Operation Puff Adder”.

He said :“A kidnapping kingpin and notorious armed robber, who recently masterminded the kidnap of the UBEC Chairman along Abuja- Kaduna road is dead.”

Mba added that the suspect, Sumaila Sule, alias Shaho, who was in his mid-thirties, was a native of Rijana village in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He explained that the suspect died following multiple bullet wounds he sustained during the shootout.

Mba said that the operatives were carrying out routine surveillance when they came under attack from a heavily armed criminal gang at the outskirts of Rijana village.

In a related development, Mba said the police also arrested four members of Sule’s gang during a follow-up operation.