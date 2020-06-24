Police inaugurate community policing C’ttee in Sokoto

Share This





















From Raji Bello, Sokoto

Sokoto police command on Tuesday inaugurated the community policing committee to assist in recruiting special constables that would support the operation of the force in the state as well as secure remote communities.

The State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Sani Kaoje in a separate remarks at Bodinga and Wamakko Local Government Areas the state said the committee is intended to take security back to remote areas.

He disclosed that in view of security challenges in the country President Muhammadu Buhari directed Inspector General of police (IGP) to recruit community police.

The CP further added that community policing committee would exist and be synchronized with police formations.

“This is not politics it is believed that members of the community policing committee know everybody in their community he said.

According to Kaoje 50 constables would be recruited from each of the 23 local government in the state saying the recruits would be trained by the police for onward posting within the state to cushion the effect of shortage man power.

In his remarked the chairman of the committee in Bodinga local government, Alhaji Chica Sifawa urged the people to embrace the Federal Government community policing initiative .

On his part the sole administrator of Bodinga local government Hon Abdullahi Mohammed Danchadi thanked the federal government for the gesture stressing that the local government would support the initiative.

In Wamakko the chairman of the committee Dr Bello Abubakar Wamakko implored the members of the committee to be sincere, honest and diligent in the discharge of their responsibilities and roles , stating that they should in no way harbour criminal elements even if related to them.

Also speaking, the sole administrator of Wamakko local government Hon Bello Halilu Guiwa represented by his deputy Zubairu Muhammad throw his support to the initiative.

