Police hand over 8 abducted Kano kids to Ganduje

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Kano State Police Command has formally handed over eight out of the nine rescued Kano-born children to the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

In a statement on Tuesday by Ameen Yassar, Director-General, Media to Ganduje, the ninth child was said to have taken ill and is currently receiving medication, at a hospital, in the state capital.

Receiving the liberated children at Africa House, Government House, Kano, the state governor, Mr Ganduje, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, described the discovery of the children as divine act, stressing that the Police had demonstrated high capacity to deal with criminality.

“I must commend the CP and the Special Anti –Kidnapping squad for rescuing these children. Since this incident happened, the Police have appropriately managed the situation, to the extent that no breach of the peace occurred anywhere”, the statement reads in parts

The statement quoted the SSG as saying, “On this matter, specifically, the government of Kano state has been in constant contact with the security agencies because of the gravity of the situation and the need to make sure that situation does not degenerate to something else. We have vowed to protect lives and property of the people and the government is remaining resolute in that direction”, the governor stated.

Presenting the children to the governor, the Commander, Anti-Kidnapping Squad if the command, CSP Babagana Saje explained that it was the reported kidnap of one child that led his men to promptly apprehend the suspects, leading to the discovery of a kidnapping racket in Kano and Onitsha.