Police foil attack on Community, arrest 18 armed irate youths in Zamfara

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Zamfara Police Command has succeeded in repelling coordinated attack by armed bandits who wanted to kidnap innocent members of a community at the outskirts of Shinkafi local government area.

In a statement by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Shehu Muhammad, said a distress call was made by the members of the targeted community after noticing the move by hundreds of bike-riding gunmen on approach.

It reads, “On 2nd January, 2021at about 0430hour , the Command received a distress call that Armed Bandits in their large number came to the outskirts of Shinkafi with intend to kidnap innocent members of the community. Combine team of PMF/CTU attached to the “Operation Puff Adder” responded quickly and foiled the attack.

“Similarly, one Samaila Langa, a 30 year Old, who was kidnapped by the bandits during the incident was successfully rescued by the combined effort of the Police and leaders of the repentant bandits. The victim has been reunited with his family after being debriefed”, the statement addedd

Meanwhile, the Command has announced the arrest of eighteen suspects for organising and partaking in an unlawful assembly, illicit demonstration and damage to public and private properties in the same Shinkafi local government area.

According to the statement, the Youths who were suspectedly sponsored to undermine the relative peace of the area were carrying Dane Guns, cutlasses and sticks to the Palace of Emir of Shinkafi and houses of One Murtala Dele and Moyi Sidi where they vandalised windows and doors of the three houses.

The CP further stressed that the ongoing Peace Pact of the state government will be consolidated and make it more functional and effective by the security agencies, assuring that plans are underway to review and reposition the peace process so that all stakeholders will be keyed into the peace accord.

The Commissioner therefore, has called on the aggrieved factions especially across the groups of bandits and lawful communities to for the sake of consolidating efforts of peace restoration, suspend all violence activities and allow the impending dialogue to take place in a conducive atmosphere.

He warned that, the Police under his watch will not condone extortion in all ramifications, especially on the highways. He vowed to deal with any police officer that engages himself in corrupt practice or any unprofessional act.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...