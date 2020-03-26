Police flags off coronavirus awareness campaign in Sokoto

Share This





















From Raji Bello, Sokoto

The Police Command in Sokoto State has flagged off awareness campaign and temperature checks among its personnel at its State Headquarters to avert a possible outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the state.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Sokoto on Wednesday by the command’s spokesperson, ASP Muhammad A. Sadiq, adding that the Commissioner of Police Sokoto State, CP Ibrahim Sani Kaoje psc, flagged off the exercise.

He said that, the campaign was in fulfillment of the directives of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed A. Adamu NPM, mni.

“The Command Medical Officer, CSP Hamza Ali and his staff are conducting temperature checks on officers and men at the State Command Headquarters as preventive measures against Coronavirus (Covid-19). Against this backdrop, hand sanitizers were also placed strategically for use by officers, men and members of the public.”

The statement however, enjoined Head of Departments (HODs), Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) as well as Area Commanders to imitate same at their respective offices as well.

In the same vein, the police command has expressed its readiness to enforce social restriction order to curtail the spread of deadly coronavirus disease in the state.

The state Commissioner for Police, CP Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, through a statement signed by the command spokesman, ASP Muhammad Abubakar Sadiq, said with effect from Monday 23/03/2020, any gathering of more than 50 persons, be it that of Policemen or otherwise requires the written permission of the Commissioner of Police.

The Command enjoined citizens to embrace alternate meeting avenues rather than physical meeting, urged officers, men and the general public to observe the personal safety measures and other precaution given by medical experts.