Police engage kidnappers in gun battle, kill leader, arrest others

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Lagos State Police Command during a gun battle killed one Mufutau Sulaiman, a.k.a. `Pencil’.

Mr Sulaiman was alleged to be a kidnap kingpin who had been terrorising the residents of Ikorodu.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, confirmed the development in a press statement he issued to journalists on Monday.

Mr Elkana said that the police had been on the trail of `Pencil’ since he led his gang to kidnap and murder two Bureau-de-Change operators in Ikorodu on March 14.

The statement read, “A notorious-kidnap ring leader who led his deadly gang in the kidnap and murder of two bureau de change operators at Ikorodu on March 14 after collecting a ransom of N1.6 million is dead.

“This brings to an end his reign of terror. His gang has been responsible for mysterious disappearances of people in Ikorodu over a period of time.’’

Mr Elkana said that when such people were kidnapped by the gang; they would demand ransom from their families.

He said that after then, they would murder them and dumped their remains in septic tanks.

“They are serial killers, rapists and cultists

“Three members of his gang were earlier arrested by SARS operatives and they led the operatives to their den in Ikorodu.

“There, the corpses of the two Bureau de change operators and two other victims were recovered.

“A sustained monitoring of the fugitive ring leader finally yielded a positive result as the team eventually traced him to his hideout at Odogunyan in Ikorodu.

“On sighting the team led by DSP Rotimi Ogunmuyiwa, the said Mufutau Timileyin Sulaiman ‘m’ popularly known as `Pencil’, engaged them in a gun battle.

“Two SARS operatives namely: Sgt. Omola Adedeji and Sgt. Oluwadare Gbenga sustained various degrees of injuries.

“Also, `Pencil’ sustained bullet wounds on his two legs and all of them were taken to hospital,” he said.

The PPRO said that `Pencil’ was confirmed dead on arrival while the two injured operatives were taken to the intensive care unit where they had been responding to treatment.

He added that one gun with live ammunition and expended ammunition was recovered from the dead kidnapper. (NAN)