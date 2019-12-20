Police critical to Nigeria’s domestic security – Buhari

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

President Muhammad Buhari has described the Nigerian Police Force as critical in the country’s domestic security.

Speaking on Thursday at the commissioning of the second Regular Course Cadets of 628 Cadets Officers Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

Buhari said much emphasis was accorded to the sector, aimed at ensuring the security of the nation.

President Buhari reiterated his administration’s commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises, especially on security, fight against corruption and improving the economy of the country.

He said, “the Nigerian Police Academy Wudil was meant to produce police officers that would foster the security of the Nation forward. Therefore, i imlpore you to operate professionally, gallantly and courageously aim of securing the Nation.

Congratulating the officers, Buhari urged them to always remember that Nigeria and the law abiding Nigerians have entrusted on them to protect their lives and property.

Earlier, the Commandant of the Academy, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zanna Ibrahim said the 628 cadets of the Regular Course 2, out of which 83 are females had successfully graduated as Assistant Superintendents of Police ((ASPs).

Zanna maintained that in order to offer courses that have more relevance with the challenges of policing the nation, the Acadamy would soon introduce courses bordering cybercrime, gender issues, criminal Justice and administration.

He charged the new officers to be dedicated and selfless in serving the nation “Although, the growth development of the academy has been accompanied with the infrastructural inadequacies of class rooms, hostels, staff houses and lecturer theatres, which the academy is still trying to deal with.

“It is hoped that the government would continue to provide requisite assistance in this regard to enable the academy achieve its set objectives”, he stated.

According to him, despite the mentioned challenges, the academy has endeavoured to provide an environment conducive for learning and research into high-level policing and general services to the public.

He explained that more needs to be done to equip the academy with requisites facilities to cope with modern law enforcement strategies.

The Commandant further sought the support of President Buhari in seeing that the police academy bill currently before the National Assembly sees the light of day by assenting to it by the time it is forwarded to him.

According to him, such will no doubt assist the academy to fulfill the objectives for its establishment.