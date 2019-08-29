Police confirm kidnap of 6 along Abuja-Kaduna highway

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu with agency report

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed that six persons were kidnapped on the Abuja-Kaduna highway on Monday.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, gave the confirmation in a statement yesterday saying that no life was lost during the kidnap.

He, however, said suspected kidnappers abducted six persons. But the identity of the six persons was not revealed.

Recall that the ABU management said three of their students from the Faculty of Law were kidnapped kidnaped along the Kaduna-Abuja road on Tuesday.

But the Police said,” due to the prompt response of the Police and other security agents to the scene, three people were later released by the hoodlums due to intensive combing within the general area.”

The statement reads, “The Command wishes to state that, on the said date, at about 1850hrs, Armed Men in Military Uniform intercepted some commuters near Masari Village along Kaduna Abuja Expressway; opened fire on the vehicles, in the process kidnaped six persons.

“However, due to the prompt response of the Police and other security agents to the scene, three people were later released by the hoodlums due to intensive combing within the general area.

“The rescued persons alongside the abandoned vehicles were recovered to Police Station. Concerted efforts are still being coordinated by the joint teams of Anti-Kidnapping Unit, PMF and the IRT to rescue the remaining three victims and apprehend the perpetrators of the crime.

“The Command wants the public to note that, while regretting the unfortunate incident, the story being circulated by such media is a gross exaggeration and misrepresentation of fact aimed at causing more fear in the minds of the public. Thus, the Command enjoins the general public to jettison such report as misleading information.

“Consequently, the press should continue to uphold high ethical standard of their profession. All accounts of some crime incidents should be verified before publication to avoid being involved in sharing mischief

“Internet subscribers should also be cautions in sharing stories of questionable sources especially via the social media

“In conclusion, the command wishes to reaffirm its unrelenting commitment towards fighting crime and criminality to the barest minimum.”