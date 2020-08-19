Police confirm abduction of 4 family members of former Zamfara Commissioner

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of four persons in the house of former Commissioner for local government and Chieftency affairs, Alhaji Mohammad Bello Dankande Gamji in his Gamji home town of Bakura local government area.

The Spokesperson of the Zamfara Police Command, SP Shehu Muhammad confirmed the incident in a statement and made available to Journalists in Gusau the state capital.

“The report which was received at about 05:00am of today indicated that, date at about 04:30am, large number of armed men invaded the house and kidnapped two of his children and two others including an NSCDC officer on guard duty in the house. One person shot dead while a woman wounded in the process.

The Command has already deployed armed and plain operatives who immediately embarked on search and rescue operations with a view to rescue the kidnapped victims and apprehend the assailants for prosecution.

“The Command further assures the former Commissioner and indeed all the people of the state that, the Command is doing everything possible to get the abductees released back home as was done recently when six kidnapped victims including two district heads of Basasa and Ruwan Gizo in Talata Mafara and Bakura LGAs were rescued safely by the Police.

“The Command appeals to members of the public to avoid confronting gunmen during such invasion but to report the incident on time to the police or any security agency nearest to them for prompt action instead.

“Normalcy has been restored in the area while the Command will update members of the public on any development to this regards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...