Police Commissioner tasks security agents on professionalism

From Umar Dankano,Yola.

Barely ten days after the Adamawa state police command conducted a peace summit as a framework to curtailing farmers/herders violence in the state,Police Commissioner Olugbenga Adeyanju has again charged the police and other law enforcement agents to be more professional in their undertakings.

C.P Adeyanju gave the charge in Gombi Local government Area yesterday while holding an interactive session with stakeholders.

Adeyanju advised the police and other security outfits to ensure strict compliance to the standard operational rules of the force and other extant laws guiding their overall conduct, warning that any one found wanting will be sanctioned accordingly.

“Any police officer found acting contrary to their oaths of office or behaving in a way and manner prejudicial to discipline will be strictly and personally held liable”, Commissioner Adeyanju warned.

