Police bursts arms dealers syndicates in Kaduna

From:Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Operatives of kaduna State Police Command have bursted a gang of arms dealers who specialized in selling arms to criminals.

The Command Police Public Relation Officer ASP Mohammed Jalige stated this in a statement made available to media in kaduna yesterday.

The statement stated that the feat was possible following the arrest of one Yakubu Maigida of Chibiya Village, Kachia Local Goverment Area of the state.

The statement added that after investigation a locally made AK47 rifle concealed under his motorcycle with the view to evade the eagle eyes of the security was recovered from him.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect gave useful information on the source of the fire arm.

“ Subsequently, the operatives acted on the information swung into action and arrested the arm dealer one Saidu Daniel Buzu m of Asako Village Kachia and recovered the following exhibits in his custody; a single Barrel rifle, one locally made Pistol, two (2) AK47 Magazine, one Cartridge and cash sum of twenty seven (N 27, 000) thousand naira.

“The suspect equally made useful statement on whereabouts of his criminal accomplices which the operatives are on their trail.

“On 15th October,2020,at about 1520hrs, detectives from the Command acted on the information obtained from the suspects above and arrested the second arm dealer, one Obadiah Sabo of Zuturum Mago in Zangon Kataf LGA, Kaduna state and recovered the following exhibits; three (3) Locally made AK47 rifles, six (6) locally made revolver rifles and two rounds of live AK47 Ammunition.”

