Police arrest vigilante, 3 others over phone snatching in Kano

From Mustapha Shodi, Kano

Kano state Police command said it has arrested one vigilante officer, Musa Sa’id, alongside three other persons who specialize in snatching mobile phones inside Keke Napep.

The Command’s spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed this to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

He said the suspects met their waterloo while on a mission to commit their illicit act at Ja’oji quarters, adding that the Police have recovered a Keke Napep and three knives from them.

Other suspects identifies by the spokesman are Umar Mukhtar, 19 years, Yusuf Kadda’u 18 years old and Walid Abdulsalam 19 years old.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko has ordered the transfer of the case to Criminal Investigation Unit for further investigation, adding that the suspects would be prosecuted afterwards.

Kiyawa urged the general public to immediately report suspicious movement of such hoodlums to the nearest Police station for prompt action.

He also advised the public to immediately report loss or snatching, h of mobile phones to the nearest station, adding that people should also report to banks to block their accounts to prevent possible unsolicited transfer of their monies.

The vigilante officer confessed committing the crime, saying “I am prompted to engage in the phone snatching because I am broke.

“ I therefore connibed with these three guys to snatching phone and sell it to get money. I took a weapon in our office to use in the operation.

“This is the first time I have committed such an offence and i regret it, “ he said.