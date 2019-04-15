Police arrest suspected kidnappers of Nigerian journalist

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigeria Police said its operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder, have arrested three (3) notorious persons involved in the kidnap of Channels Television’s staff, Mr. Friday Okeregbe.

The police in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by Frank Mba, its spokesperson said the arrest was in line with the IGP’s stated commitment to curb all forms of crimes and criminality, especially incidences of kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country,

He said the culprit were apprehended by the police while acting on intelligence report, on 9th April, 2019 at about 6:30am.

The statement said the suspects: Hanniel Patrick ‘m’ 29years from Akwa Ibom State, Abdulwahab Isah ‘m’ 28years and Salisu Mohammed ‘M’ 32years both from Kogi State have made useful statement to the Police.

“Meanwhile, investigation reveals that Mr. Friday Okeregbe was not originally the intended target of the vicious criminals. However, on that fateful day, 22nd March, 2019, at 07:45PM, he was kidnapped when the kidnappers saw him parking his vehicle at a location in Lugbe, Abuja. Investigation further reveals that the victim was taken to the kidnappers’ den somewhere in Karimo, Abuja and kept incommunicado afterwards.

The Police have also recovered from the kidnappers a locally made revolver gun, three (3) live AK47 ammunitions, a battle axe, phones and masks with which they blindfold their victims. Effort is being intensified to arrest other members of the gang still at large.