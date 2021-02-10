Police arrest suspected armed robber in Jigawa

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The police in Jigawa state have arrested a suspected armed robber at Kauyen Garba village area of Taura local government Jigawa state.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued to news men by police public relations officer for the command Zubair Aminuddeen yesterday in Dutse.

He explained that, On 8/2/2021 at 0200hrs, the police at taura received a distress call, that unknown hoodlums armed with a pistol went to the house of one Mr Odoh Moses ‘M’ 24yrs of kauyen Garba village Taura LGA, robbed him of N27,000.00K

According to the statement, the suspect also stole provisions value yet unknown from his shop located close to his house.

The PPRO added that, Upon receipt of the call, the police rushed to the scene and one Ifeanyi Idoko alias Sunday ‘M’ of Tsuwa village taura who was part of the armed robbery syndicate was arrested and taken to the station.

He said, the case is still under investigation as effort is on topgear to arrest the remaining suspect.

The police spokesman then called on the people in the state to continue cooperation with police for a peaceful Jigawa state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...