Police arrest notorious car snatcher in Adamawa

From Umar Dankano,Yola

Adamawa state police command has arrested a notorious armed robbery and car snatching suspect,Kiya Peter, 36 yrs old who has been terrorising unspecting members of the public in the state.

Image maker of the Command,DSP Suleiman Nguroje disclosed in a press statement issued in Yola Tuesday.

He said that the suspect,Peter of Hupuba village in Gombi Local government Area had attacked his victim, Sunday Stephen at federal Housing Units in Girei local government Area.

Nguroje further stated that the armed robbery suspect (Peter) inflicted serious injuries on Stephen, leaving him unconscious in pool of his blood then robbed/snatched him of his metallic ash coloured 307 Peugeot saloon car.

Nguroje added that police detectives attached to Viniklang Division were immediately deployed and luckily apprehended him and recovered the snatched vehicle.

