Police arrest 3 students over murder of female colleague in Mubi

From Umar Dankano, Yola

Three (3) students from different higher institutions based in Mubi North Local Government Area in Adamawa state have been arrested by the police for alleged conspiracy and murder of female colleague.

The students are studying various courses at Federal Polytechnic Mubi and College for Health Technology Mubi town respectively.

Reports had it that late Franca Elisha,a diploma Il library science student with Federal Polytechnic Mubi conceived for her class mate and boy friend, Mumini Abubakar who insisted the pregnancy must be aborted.

Observing that the pregnancy of his lover (Franca) was bulging out and noticeable,Abubakar relocated her to his apartment at unguwar sanda in Mubi, a suburb behind the state university for the planned abortion.

He then informed his friend, Huzaifa Shaiubu, a student with the college of Health Technology who injected the late with a maternity injection that may force labour, a development that made her to loose her consciousness.

After regaining her senses back,Huzaifa added the second injection where she fainted and subsequently died.

The source added that when the two noticed that she was lying lifeless, invited their friend, Rabiu Adamu who assisted them in digging and burying her in a shallow grave at midnight to avoid suspicion.

When her father, Mr. Elisha Iliya couldn’t see his daughter for a while, search team was formed and asked her whereabout through friends, then one told them she saw late Franca with her boyfriend (Mumini) then police arrested him.

Confirming the development, spokesman of the Adamawa state police command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje said investigation has commenced and that Mumuni impregnated her and Huzaifa administered injection while Rabiu assisted in burying the corpse.