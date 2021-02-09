Police arrest 2 notorious armed robbers in Katsina

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Police in katsina successfully arrested two persons as part of an armed robbery gang that specialized in terrorizing residents of Federal Capital territory ( FCT) and its environs.

Parading the suspect, Katsina Police Command spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah disclosed that those arrested include, Aliyu Muhammad 38years and Jamilu Tijjani 30 years.

He noted that the duo with five others attacked the house of a member of the national assembly representing, Dandi-Wasagu of Kebbi State, Alhaji Umaru Abdullahi Zimbo in Utako.

He added that during the attack the hoodlums carted away his Toyota Prado Jeep with registration number ABC 79 GC.

Isah added that it was when the police in Katsina received a distress call that they acted swiftly and arrest the duo where a plate number with registration HMHR 267 A and a Jammer anti-Tracking device was found in their possession.

He said efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang.

