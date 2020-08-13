Police arraign suspected killers of Tolulope Arotile in Kaduna

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Nigerian Police yesterday arraigned three suspected killers of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile before a Chief Magistrate Court Ibrahim Taiwo Road Kaduna.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalinge, stated this in a telephone conversation with our Correspondent in Kaduna.

According to him, the three suspects; Mr. Nehemiah Adejoh, Mr Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr Festus Gbayegun, where being investigated for criminal offences of culpable homicide and traffic offense.

ASP Jalinge said investigation into the traffic offences has been concluded and the suspects were subsequently charged before the Chief Magistrate.

He said when investigation is concluded into the culpable homicide, they will be charged before the appropriate court.

The Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Benjamin after hearing the bail applications from Counsels to the Defendants, granted Mr. Nehemiah Adejoh, N1million and a surety to the same amount.

While Mr Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr Festus Gbayegun, were granted bail to the sum of N500,000 each.

The matter was adjourned to 24th and 26th August for hearing.

It would be recalled that late Flying Officer Arotile was confirmed dead by the on-call doctor at the 461 NAF Hospital at about 4.45pm on July 14, 2020 as a result of the head injuries she sustained.

The three suspects involved in the accident where handed over to the police for prosecution.

