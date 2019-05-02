Police: 3 persons, 319 cattle killed in fresh Plateau attack

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu with agency report

Three persons and three hundred and nineteen (319) cattle have been killed in separate attacks on some villages in Bassa Local Government Area, the Police has confirmed.

A statement by the state police spokesperson, Tyopev Terna late Tuesday, said the killing of the cattle occurred in Billi and Ariri Districts.

He said the cattle were killed a day after three persons were killed and one other was injured in different attacks in Maiyanga and Rotsu villages in the same local government.

He said two cattle rearers were equally missing in the attack.

“The Plateau State Police Command, Jos, received information on 29/04 /2019 at about 0800hrs to the effect that unknown gunmen attacked Maiyanga area of Miango District. As a result, one Jummai Jah ‘f’ 25yrs and Emmanuel Ishaya ‘m’ 37yrs were killed. A 7 months old girl, Tabitha, survived with a neck injury and is receiving treatment at Enos Hospital at Miango. The information also emphasised that Monday Audu of Rotsu village also in Miango District was shot and matched (macheted) to death.

“While the investigation into these crimes were ongoing, the Command on 30/04 /2019 at about 0730hrs received information that about 319 cattle were attacked and killed, 12 cattle were maimed while 11 cattle were rustled. Two cattle rearers: one Mubarak Yakubu and one Shehu Saidu, both males of different addresses, were missing. All these allegedly took place in Billi and Ariri in Miango District,” the statement reads in part.

The police spokesman said the police have mobilised a search and rescue team to rescue the missing rearers while efforts are on the way to track and arrest the perpetrators of the crimes.

He said the police have mobilised officials to the affected areas to maintain law and order.