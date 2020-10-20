Plateau lawmaker backs #EndSARS protests, urge protesters to be civil

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

A member of the House of Representatives representing Jos east/south federal constituency of Plateau state, Hon. Musa Dachung Bagos has thrown his weight behind the #EndSARS protests across the country.

Bagos, disclosed this while addressing the media in Abuja on Monday.

“My good friends in the media, I address you this morning on the ongoing protests against police brutality and impunity in the country. I want to report to you that my constituents in Jos south/ Jos east federal constituency of Plateau state and I fully endorse the nationwide protests by Nigerian youths against the continuous and condemnable atrocities committed by the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad popularly known as SARS.

“I am standing before you to register my approval of the protests by my constituents who are in full support of the action and are also part of the protest. I believe that the essence of this protest is not to destroy our beloved country and people, but to seek for an end to police brutality and general reform of the security system in Nigeria as well as voice out grievances against injustice and inequality. I appreciate the youths for been bold on their stand seeking reform in our dear country.

“I stand with my constituents in demanding for justice and peace on all forms of extra-judicial killings and unlawful arrests”, he stated.

Bagos also called for state police, restructuring and a host other things.

He also called for justice for those who lost their lives while protesting against the disbanded Police unit.

“As we seek for true federalism that reflects the dream of our founding fathers; a Nigeria of equal opportunities; a Nigeria where citizens are free to air their concerns without molestation, fovernment should take the #EndSARS protest as a clarion call for a complete reform of the police and creation of state police in the forthcoming constitutional amendment so as to improve security across the nation.

“As a parliamentarian seeking for true federalism, I support state police, referendum clause in our constitution. Wards /constitueney delineation, local government autonomy, federal character in appointments and many others.

“I must, however, not hesitate to advise all security personnel drafted to monitor these protest against intimidating the youth or engaging in any act against peaceful protesters, attacks on peaceful protesters in some parts of the country is condemnabie and demand justice for all those who lost their lives in the hands of SARS as well as those killed in the course of the ongoing protests.

“Finally, I call on all patriotic youth and Nigerians involved in the protests to remain peaceful and civil in their approach by avoiding any act that may lead to destruction of property or loss of lives. I assure my constituents that I will always stand with them on the cause for the pursuit of good governance”, he stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...