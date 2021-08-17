Plateau attack: IGP deploys surveillance helicopter

As 13 more suspects arrested

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

As part of ongoing, coordinated efforts at restoring public order in Rukuba and its environs, following the unfortunate incident of Saturday 14th, August, 2021, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the deployment of additional operational asset including a Police Surveillance Helicopter, two (2) Units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and two (2) Cells of Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) to Plateau State.

The surveillance helicopter, manned by operatives of Nigeria Police Airwing, is expected to carry out aerial surveillance and confidence-boosting patrols within the hotspots, in coordinated operations with the ground troops.

The IGP noted that thirteen (13) additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, bringing the total number of arrested persons to thirty-three (33).

He assured that the NPF is committed to working with other patriotic stakeholders toward restoring public order in Plateau and other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Police Intervention Team (PIT), DIG Sanusi N. Lemu, is already on ground in Plateau, coordinating Police investigative, operational and peace-building response.