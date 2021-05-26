National News

Plant Variety Protection Act gets presidential assent

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
Reps demand NNPC’s evidence of remittances into federation account
No Newer Articles
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
Gov Ikpeazu warns against planned protest, threatens sanctions on defaulters https://t.co/7dUq11BoLY
22 mins ago
PDP to relocate party secretariat in Edo https://t.co/RQckz2Ra1P
22 mins ago
Osun APC dissociates self from splinter group https://t.co/eWjrB1a9Vf
22 mins ago
PDP dismisses alleged moves by Gov Emmanuel to join APC in Akwa Ibom https://t.co/xu2J0mH7fn
22 mins ago
CBN: MPC retains Interest Rate at 11.5% https://t.co/0Cxrzr7f9H
23 mins ago
We Are Social Too