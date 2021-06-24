National News

Pilot phase of Pan African payment, settlement system begins- Sec.-Gen.

new

Previous Article
NYSC deworms 156 pupils, gives food items to elderly
Next Article
Kangiwa calls on teachers to take career in tourism
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
Japanese Ambassador pledges to assist Nigeria curb COVID-19 challenges https://t.co/rKZjubjBs1
1 hour ago
Presidency has no hand in controversial media bills – Adesina https://t.co/AuSS0RNBMJ
12 hours ago
We spent N35bn on payment of pensions, gratuities -Oyetola https://t.co/gIvfds749J
12 hours ago
Andy Uba threatens lawsuit over bank staff protest at residence https://t.co/QxmqEPc1Ao
12 hours ago
NGE condemns proposed media bills before NASS, calls them draconian https://t.co/4uC4fvO97P
12 hours ago
We Are Social Too