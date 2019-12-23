Pilgrimage panacea to Nigeria’s woes -NCPC boss

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The Acting Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Mrs Esther Kwaghe has said that pilgrimage provides the opportunity to reposition the destiny of Nigeria through prayers.

She stated this in her message at the Commission’s prayer convocation in Jerusalem yesterday.

The NCPC Boss affirmed that ‘ the need and the urgency to pray for our nation now cannot be over emphasised

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by Head of media, Celestine Ogugua quote her saying ‘pilgrimage provides us a platform to see and meet God personally as we connect with the physical realities on sites of the things we heard and read in the word of God the Bible’.

Mrs Kwaghe further admonished the pilgrims to take advantage of this year’s pilgrimage and prayer Convocation to worship God and build fellowship with one another. She urged them to pray for the nation, her leaders and their loved ones.

The Federal Commissioner representing North Central Zone on the Board of the NCPC, Rev Israel Akanji stood in for the Acting Executive Secretary,. In his exultation, he prayed that the church in Nigeria should be modeled after the worship Jesus had at the baptism in river Jordan.

He stressed that the church should be a place known to preach repentance. In his words, ‘ the church must stand to preach against what is wrong’. Rev. Akanji further explained that a model church should be a place of surprises and there must be mutual humility.

His word’s ‘ the kind of church we want in Nigeria is the one that must be humble’. He prayed that God will give Nigeria humble servants of God.

The NCPC Board member averred that God would help the church to be what it should be so that Nigeria would move from Glory to glory.

Prayers were offered for Nigeria church, advancement of the gospel, development and leadership, nation building and service.

This prayer convocation is one of the series of convocations that the Commission has conducted since the commencement of this year’s pilgrimage on 1st December.