P&ID scam: Court orders Briton’s extradition, arrest

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the arrest of the Briton, Adam Quinn, over his alleged involvement, in the failed Gas Supply Processing Agreement (GSPA) between the Nigerian government and Process and Industrial Development (P&ID).

Granting the request of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an order for extradition of the Briton, Justice Abang said the extradition would help the government to prosecute him on the charges filed against him by the EFCC.

The second defendant, Nolan, has been detained at Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, after his inability to perfect his bail conditions.

The two directors of Goidel Resources Limited, a Designated Non-Financial Institution and ICIL Limited, were arraigned on a 16-count charge of money laundering but later amended to 32 counts.

The anti-graft agency, in their argument, stated that Quinn’s name appeared in the charge sheet, 21 times, adding though Quinn was not within the court’s jurisdiction, an order of warrant of arrest extraditing the defendant could be effected.

Counsel to the EFCC, Ekele Iheanacho, submitted that the court has the statutory powers under the provisions of sections 3, 35, 36 and 37 of the Administration of Justice Act, 2015, to grant the prayers being sought.

He said: “We seek an order of the Honourable Court issuing a warrant for the arrest of Adam Quinn, named in counts 1, 2, 4, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 of the criminal charge brought before this Honourable Court and face trial on the aforementioned criminal charges.

“And for such further or other orders as this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstances of this case.”

Justice Abang said he had considered the application argued by the EFCC counsel.

“I think it deserves to succeed to enable the prosecution that represents the Federal Government of Nigeria commence prosecution of Adam Quinn,” he said.

He noted that Quinn’s name appeared severally in the charges which were amended on November 20 and filed the same date.

“Therefore, it is hereby ordered as prayed in line with the motion. Order is hereby made for a warrant of arrest of Adam Quinn whose name appeared severally to enable Federal Government of Nigeria to commence his prosecution to enable him to answer questions on the charge.’’

The Irish engineering company had secured the award of $9.6billion against Nigeria following the non-execution of the agreement the company had with the federal government.