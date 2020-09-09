P&ID: Governors Forum commends FG on UK Court order

Share This





















By Emmanuel Mogbede

The Progressives Governors Forum has commended the Federal Government for getting the United Kingdom Commercial Court to order a stay of execution on the $9.6 billion Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) debt judgment against Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement signed by Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, who is its chairman on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the forum, it has earlier held an emergency teleconference to deliberate on some national issues.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the order suspended any penalty against Nigeria in respect of the $9.6 billion P&ID debt judgment against her.

The forum said the ruling, which was given by presiding judge Rose Cranston of the Royal Courts of Justice Strand, London, was a victory for Nigerians.

“Progressives governors in particular, commend Nigeria’s legal team led by the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN).

“The forum also commend President Muhammadu Buhari for efficiently managing Nigeria’s economy, which has led to giant strides in the execution of major national projects,” it said.

It listed some of the projects to include: the revival of railways, the second Niger Bridge, Ajaokuta Steel Company, and road projects across parts of the country, among many others.

According to the forum, the efficient management of the economy has strengthened the capacity of the federal government to control the impact of the CIVID-19 pandemic.

It applauded Nigeria’s certification by World Health Organisation (WHO) as polio free country, assuring the commitment of the governors to continue to work with the federal government for the eradication of communicable diseases in the country.

It congratulated the federal government over the re-election of Dr Femi Adesina as President of the African Development Bank for second a term.

It also appreciated and commended the federal government’s backing of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Eweala for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.

It further applauded President Buhari for setting up the All Progressives Congress (APC) Executive and Legislative Tripartite Consultative Committee.

It said the committee, which was under the chairmanship of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, was a welcome innovation to enhance the party’s capacity.

It expressed optimism that the committee would resolve the party’s political challenges and develop the country’s democracy.

“Forum members unanimously reaffirm commitment to continue to support President Buhari, the federal government, APC and all our party leaders to expedite delivery of our electoral promises to Nigerians,” the forum said.

