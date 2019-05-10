Picketing: Ngige accuses NLC of hooliganism, heads to court

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen, Chris Ngige, has condemned the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for picketing his house and blocking his gate and that of his neighbour with tankers.

The minister has been having a running battle with the NLC over his decision to inaugurate the Board of the National Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

According to him, the NKC was led by its President, Ayuba Wabba, to picket his house.

The minister threatened to sue the NLC over the matter just as he disclosed that his unnamed neighbour had also resolved to do so.

Ngige who briefed State House Correspondents on the matter said:

“Well, I just read the dailies today and I saw that story. It is a very fortunate misleading story because the scenario that emerged yesterday (Wednesday) was that I was woken up at 5am by my wife who reported to me that the security men were having problems with some strange fellows at the gate of the house. And that some people were also on the walls of my home, that they arrived there by 4:30am.

“When the security people accosted them, they discovered that it was the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress himself that came physically with two tankers, one laden with petroleum, the second was half empty. One was put at the gate of my house and the second at the gate of my neigbour’s house.

“When I heard the story it was very strange. When I looked from upstairs I saw that the tankers were actually blocking the entrance to my house. I came down and asked for the chief detail who told me the whole story. And it emerged that they even had a scuffle with the president of the NLC when they were struggling for the key to the tanker.

“So I went back and made some calls to the Commissioner of Police FCT, Director SSS and also the Federal Road Safety to see if they could move the vehicles.

“That is not trade unionism, that is hooliganism. So, I was surprised to read about thugs and people hospitalised, people beaten. I have tried to do some investigations and enquiries and from my preliminary enquiry and the reports I got, it looks like the NLC people disagreed with the people they brought to my house. I understand that they were contracted to work till 10amwhich is council time, the aim being to obstruct me from going to council. I left my house at 8 o’clock, a friend picked me up and I was able to make it to the Concil.

Asked if he was planning to take any action, the minister said: “my neigbour said he is going to take legal action. I will also take legal action, illegal actions are actionable, nobody is above the law.”

“Their grouse is the inauguration of the NSITF board. We had fixed the date for April 18th and they invaded the place with thugs and disrupted the function. We had postponed the function and said we were going to fix another date for inauguration but since then, they have been maligning my character and integrity because I am the Labour minister. “

Asked if Kokori was not a neutral person, Ngige responded: “I did not recommend him. I am the minister permitted by law to do that recommendation and I am telling you unequivocally that I did not recommend him, simple.”

Asked if he had anything personal against Kokori, he said, “Nothing. I am following the law. I cannot recommend a labour coloured person, I did not recommend him and I am not foolish to do so. And if I am not foolish to do so, NLC should not arm twist me, blackmail me into a submission. I am not a man who will submit to blackmail and you will floor him, no!”

Asked if he was summoned to the Villa because of the matter, Ngige said: “No. Mr. President did not summon me. I came for a meeting and I have finished my meeting and I am going.”