Physiotherapy fitness clinic launches books, DVC to help Nigerians

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Effective Physiotherapy & Fitness Clinic has launched new anointed Aerobics (DVD) and Power of Discipline (Book) on her 7th Anniversary in Abuja to help Nigerians on health fitness and spiritual needs.

The General Manager of Effective Physiotherapy and Fitness Clinic in Kado, Abuja, Dr. Babawemimo Felix made the remarks while presenting to the public his book titled: “Power and Discipline” as well as his DVD titled; “Anointed Aerobics.”

According to a statement signed and issued by Henry David

Principal Information Officer

Abuja, said according to Dr. Felix, everybody needs body servicing therapy just like we service our cars.

“We are sensitizing and educating people to take care of their health from place to place all over the country,” he said.

He said that the fitness Clinic was for people who had little or no time to visit the gym,saying that it was anointed because it was partly spiritual.

He also said that the clinic would be organizing an outreach programme tagged, “Fitness Fortification.”

“The programme will be taking place on Saturdays in Abuja .

While calling on People to refrain from artificial foods, he advised them to avoid eating late at night adding that junk food poisons the body when it becomes too much and it can lead to cancer and eventual death.

He urged Federal Government to look into the demands of the striking doctors and appealed to the medical doctors on strike to show some level of compassion for the people by going back to work.