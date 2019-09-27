Philanthropist donates equipment to hospitals, health institutions

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

A philanthropist, Dr Emeka Offor, said he has concluded plans to distribute medical equipment and supplies to needy hospitals and health institutions in Nigeria.

He said the move is in a bid to support the Federal Government’s effort in the provision of equipment to hospitals across the country.

Already, Sir Dr Emeka Offor, the Founder of Sir Emeka Offor Foundation and his team have since departed to Atlanta where he is expected to flag-off the shipment of 14 40ft containers of the Medical Equipment and Supplies.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, yesterday, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Sir Emeka Foundation, Tony Obi, reiterated that the equipment are meant to be distributed to “needy hospitals and health institutions in Nigeria.

“The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire and other Federal Ministry officials are expected to represent the Federal Government of Nigeria at the events as well as the Consul General of the Nigerian Mission.”

He further disclosed that Sir Emeka Offor who is also a Rotary International Polio Ambassador to Nigeria,has been honoured with an International Humanitarian Award in Biloxi, Mississippi, USA by Andrew J. Young Foundation, Inc of Atlanta, Georgia.

Emeka Offor, he said, was honored at the annual “Pass on Blessings” of the Foundation.

He quoted Ambassador Andrew Young, as saying that the honour was in appreciation of Sir Emeka’s philanthropic and public-spirited endeavours in Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

It would be recalled that both Andrew J. Young Foundation and Sir Emeka Offor Foundation have engaged in humanitarian initiatives to improve the life, health and wellbeing of humanity through programs and initiatives to assist challenged communities.

He said that Dr Offor dedicated the award to humanitarian workers and volunteers all over the world who drive the engine of reaching out to the less privileged and challenged Communities.

He noted that philanthropy and generosity will amount to nothing without these workers. He paid glowing tribute to Ambassador Andrew Young and his Foundation for touching lives and promised future collaborative partnerships.