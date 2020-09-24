Philanthropist demands commitment towards widows, orphans, children’s empowerment

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

A Benin-based Philanthropist, Mr. Ogbebor Eghosa Osazee, has demanded commitment from Stakeholders globally towards assisting widows, Orphans and vulnerable groups including underprivileged Children in African society.

Osazee disclosed this during an endowment fund for widows, Orphans and vulnerable Children tagged, “One Life count empowerment Foundation for widows and youth support fund” in Benin City, Edo State Capital.

He assured that such grants and Scholarship scheme will be utilised prudently and provide educational and other support the vulnerable groups.

The Philanthropist also demanded for for upgrade of Orphanages and foster homes in Africa.

He further called advocacy groups and International aide Organizations, Non Governmental Organizations to assist and raise more awareness about the plight of widows, Orphans and vulnerable Children and Caregivers in society.

