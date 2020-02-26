Pharmacist, 4 others killed In Benue cult clash

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

A pharmacist was yesterday killed by unknown gunmen in Ugbokolo, Okpokwu local government area of Benue State.

Sources said within three days, about five persons have been killed over a renewed rivalry between two cult groups in Ugbokolo.

An indigene of the area Apeh Peter, who confirmed the incident, urged concerned authorities to curtail the crisis.

Another eye witness who pleaded anonymity said the clash was between the Red and Black cult groups.

He said one black cult member was killed and in a reprisal attack, four red members were killed including the Pharmacist who was a red member that was shot in his shop.

Chairman Okpokwu Local Government Area, Hon. Amina Audu confirmed that five persons were killed in a cult related clash, intimating that she has informed the Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Security Col. Paul Hemba(rtd), the Police and vigilante Commander of the area to help her curtail the incident.

Police Public Relations’ Officer, DSP Catherine Anene also confirmed that four persons were killed, stating that the District Police Officer, DPO has requested for reinforcement.