PGF says death of sen. Ajimobi loss to progressive community – Gov. Bagudu

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has described the death of former Governor of Oyo state, senator Abiola Ajimobi, as a huge loss to the country, and the progressive community in particular.

In a statement issued on behalf of the All Progressive Congress (APC) governors yesterday by the Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, who is the chairman of PGF, the APC governors prayed God Almighty to grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.

PGF further prayed God Almighty to bless the late Governors good works and forgive all his limitations, even though it thanked God for giving the late Ajimobi the privilege to live a blessed life.

The condolence message says “We received the death of His Excellency, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed.

“We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the family, people and

government of Oyo State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul

of our dear and beloved Sen. Abiola Ajimobi.

“His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.

We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy

loss.

“May Allah reward all the good work of Sen. Ajimobi, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind. May the soul of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi rest in peace!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...