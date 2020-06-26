PGF says death of sen. Ajimobi loss to progressive community – Gov. Bagudu
By Ikechukwu Okaforadi
The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has described the death of former Governor of Oyo state, senator Abiola Ajimobi, as a huge loss to the country, and the progressive community in particular.
In a statement issued on behalf of the All Progressive Congress (APC) governors yesterday by the Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, who is the chairman of PGF, the APC governors prayed God Almighty to grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.
PGF further prayed God Almighty to bless the late Governors good works and forgive all his limitations, even though it thanked God for giving the late Ajimobi the privilege to live a blessed life.
The condolence message says “We received the death of His Excellency, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed.
“We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the family, people and
government of Oyo State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul
of our dear and beloved Sen. Abiola Ajimobi.
“His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.
We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy
loss.
“May Allah reward all the good work of Sen. Ajimobi, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind. May the soul of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi rest in peace!”