PGF commiserates with Kwara Governor over father’s death

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The All Progressives Congress Governors Forum (PGF) has commiserated with the Governor of Kwara state, Abdulrahaman Abdulrasaq, over the death of his father.

In a statement issued by the chairman of PGF, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, who is also the Governor of Kebbi State, the APC Governors said the loss was a huge loss to both the PGF and Nigeria generally.

The statement entitled, ‘Condolence Message on the Death of Alhaji

Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq SAN (OFR)’, the PGF prayed God Almighty to grant the family the grace to bear the loss.

Describing the late Abdulrasaq as a statesman, the PGF saud “We received the news of the death of Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq SAN

(OFR) with heavy heart but with gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed.

“His demise is a loss to the Nigerian Progressive Community and indeed the entire nation.

“We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), commiserate with our brother, H. E.

Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrasaq, people and government of Kwara State and the

nation on this sad loss and pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved

father and statesman, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq, Mutawalin Ilorin and

Tafidan Zazzau.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.

“May Allah reward all the good work of our dear father, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind. Amin Rest in peace Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq!”

