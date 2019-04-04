Petitions: Onnoghen, Tanko’s reports sent to Buhari -NJC

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

The National Judicial Council(NJC) said , it has communicated to President Muhammadu Buhari, its decision on the report of the Five-Man Committee set up to investigate petitions against Justice Walter Onnoghen and Justice Tanko Muhammad.

The Council, in a statement signed by its Director of Information, Soji Oye, said by the nature of the decision reached, it would be inappropriate to publicise it before conveying it to Mr. President.

The statement, however said the Council stayed away from the suspended Justice Onnoghen’s assets declaration matter pending at the tribunal, because it is subjudice in nature.

The statement reads, ‘’Council reconvened today in an Emergency Meeting to consider the Report of the Five-Man Committee constituted to investigate the allegations of misconduct made against Hon. Mr. Justice W. S. N. Onnoghen, GCON and Hon. Mr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, CFR.

‘’Council decided that the allegations relating to assets declaration that were levelled against Hon. Mr. Justice W. S. N. Onnoghen, GCON were subjudice and therefore abstained from considering them.

‘’Council reached a decision on the petitions written by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and others and conveyed its decision to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

‘’Council also resolved that, by the nature of the decision reached, it would be inappropriate to publicise it before conveying it to Mr. President,’’ it concluded