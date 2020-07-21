Peoples Media key figure, Ismaila Isa Funtua is dead

Share This





















A major shareholder of Peoples Media Limited, Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, is dead.

The late Funtua, a close associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, is said to have died of cardiac arrest on Monday evening, according to a close family source.

“Mallam told his family members that he wanted to see his doctor but decided to visit his barber first. He drove himself to the hospital,” the family source who spoke privately said yesterday.

He said the remains of Mallam Funtua is being prepared at Area 1 mosque before his funeral on Tuesday morning.

The late Ismaila Isa holds a major share in Peoples Media Limited, publishers of Peoples Daily newspaper.

He is a renowned Business Executive and public officer with over thirty years of management experience.

He was Personnel Manager in United Textiles Limited (UNTL), responsible for over ten thousand staff and a one-time Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He was the founder of Bulet International Nigeria Limited (the largest wholly owned indigenous construction company) which built most of the iconic public buildings in Abuja.

He is the founding Managing Director of Democrat Newspaper and served as President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) for 8 years.

Funtua was also an active player in the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

