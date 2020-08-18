Peoples Media Chairman, Mal Wada Maida is dead

Share This





















The Chairman of Peoples Media Limited, publishers of Peoples Daily newspaper, Malam Wada Maida is dead.

He died yesterday evening after closing from work in his office in Abuja.

The burial arrangements is billed to take place in Abuja with the Janaiza prayer at the Area One Central Mosque in Garki, Abuja at 2 pm.

The internment follows immediately afterward also in Abuja.

Wada Maida, an international journalist of repute was until his death the Chairman, board of directors of Peoples Media Limited, and was a leading director of Media Trust, publishers of Daily Trust newspaper.

He was also the Chairman of the Daily Trust Foundation, and the Chairman of the board of the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

He was a successful businessman.

May Allah have mercy on his soul and grant him Janna

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...