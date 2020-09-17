Peoples Daily reporter emerges Niger NUJ Correspondents Chairman

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Niger State Correspondent of Peoples Daily Newspaper, Alhaji Yakubu Mustapha has emerged the chairman of Correspondents Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, Niger state council.

Accordingly, the New officials are to run the affairs of Correspondent’s chapel of NUJ Niger state chapter for the next three year tenure.

Also emerged were; Abdul Mohd Isa of Voice Of Nigeria as the Vice Chairman while Mr Daniel Atori of New Telegraph Newspapers was voted as the Secretary of Correspondent’s chapel.

Other Exco include Mathew Jwantu of Standard Newspapers, who clinch the position of the Treasurer, while Mrs Priscilla Dennis became the new Financial Secretary.

