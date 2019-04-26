Peace Institute gets new NASU officials

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has elected officials for its chapter of the National Association of Staff Union (NASU) with Comrade Charles Inalegwu as the new Chairman.

In a press statement released in Abuja yesterday by the Institute and signed by its Resident Information Officer (RIO), Mr. Abu I. Michael, it noted that Inalegwu defeated his opponent, Comrade Thompson Ogar with 63 votes against three of the total votes of 67 that were cast.

According to the statement, “Speaking shortly after the swearing in of the new officials sequel to the election held at the Institute in Abuja, Comrade Inalegwu pledged to run an inclusive government while extending his hand of friendship to his opponent.”

Comrade Inalegwu commended the former chairman, Comrade Steve Agbo and his executives while promising to consolidate on his gains over the years.

While handing over, Comrade Agbo commended the management of the Institute for its support and understanding but appealed to the Acting Director General, Dr. Bakut Bakut to look into the issues that were brought in respect of the welfare of NASU members with a view to approving them.

Other officials include Caroline Dakut who emerged unopposed as the Secretary with Yomi Adedaro defeated Oluyemi Adisa to emerge as Treasurer.