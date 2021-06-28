PDP wins councillorship in Jigawa LG election

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JISIEC) declared the Kiyako ward councillorship candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner in the last Saturday’s local councils election held in the state.

The Kiyako ward which is also the former Jigawa state governor’s ward (Alhaji Sule Lamido)won by the opposition PDP candidate who defeated ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate.

Announcing the election results, the Birninkudu local government Electoral Officer said “I, Balarabe Umar in the absence of the returning Officer in the ward, Jafar Umar here by declare the election result of Kiyako ward as follows. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Yunusa Adullahi got 3952 votes, while the All Progressive Congress (APC)’s candidate Yusuf Umar got 690 votes”.

“Having the candidate of PDP, Yunusa Adullahi has the highest vote declared winner of Kiyako ward counselorship election”.

The Kiyako ward counsellor’s election results is the last to be announced which was delayed for more than 24 hours after the election was concluded.