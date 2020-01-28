PDP to Gov Bello: You are occupying Kogi govt house illegally

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday hit hard at the newly sworn-in re-elected Governor of Kogi State, Mr Yahaya Bello, describing him as an illegal occupant of Lugard government house in the State.

Mr Bello was formally sworn in yesterday in Lokoja, the State capital, for a second term in office.

But the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, while reacting to the swearing in in Abuja, said anybody congratulating Yahaya Bello as governor “is as violent and fraudulent as the governor himself.”

Ologbondiyan, who was addressing journalists at the end of the 88th National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting in Abuja, expressly declared that every Nigerian, who was alive in November last year, knew what happened during the Kogi State governorship election.

His words, “for the first time, a helicopter flown by a police man was used to disperse the electorate who came to the voting centres to vote.

“Nigerians are aware that particularly in Kogi State, a woman was burnt to death on account of that election.

“Nigerians are aware that Senator Dino Melaye’s cousin was shot at a pollingcentre and killed”, he said.

Ologbondiyan disclosed that the party has filed a petition at the tribunal, and expressed the firm hope that Governor Bello’s election would be upturned.