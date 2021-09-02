PDP to Buhari: Don’t use Nanono, Mamman’s sack to cover your failures

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s resort to sacking the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Nanono and his Power counterpart, Saleh Mamman, as a ludicrous and infective attempt to cover for his failures in office.

The party said this in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The PDP told President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, to note that Nigerians are not swayed by the sack of the ministers but are eagerly awaiting the exit of the Buhari presidency and the APC come May 29, 2023, as there is no hope in sight under their purview.

The statement reads in part, “Our party is also investigating the real reason behind their sack given Mr. President’s public approach to fighting corruption by “easing out” the culprits.

“The party however asserts that the manifest inefficiency of the Buhari administration is a product of President Buhari’s myopic and divisive approach to governance as well as the impunity and corruption deeply embedded in his administration and party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The PDP posits that even if the best hands are recruited, they will be contaminated by incompetence, impunity, disregard to rules, divisiveness and corruption that have become the hallmark of the APC and its administration.