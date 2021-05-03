PDP tasks FG on better working conditions for workers

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has saluted Nigerian workers on the occasion of this year’s Workers Day, charging them to remain focused and undeterred in spite of the strangulating environment under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

This PDP has similarly urged the Federal Government to reciprocate the loyalty of the workers by ensuring better working conditions to enable them perform their duties effectively.

The main opposition party said this in a statement weekend by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The PDP commended the workers for the resilience and patriotism which they have continued to display in the collective quest to move the nation forward despite the odds.

The party also hailed the nation’s health workers as well as others in the “critical sectors of our national life” for their sacrifices, particularly in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges that confronted the nation at this time.

The party congratulated the workers and wished them a happy and fruitful celebration.